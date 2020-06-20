Left Menu
Four injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Rampur sector

Four civilians were on Saturday injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army spokesperson "On 20 June, 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the spokesperson said.

"On 20 June, 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the spokesperson said. He said four civilians were injured in the Pakistani firing. In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons on Indian posts in Uri sector on Saturday afternoon, the spokesperson said. He said there are no reports of any casualty in the incident. The Army has given a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression in both the sectors, he said.

