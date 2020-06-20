Left Menu
Arrest of Mumbai terror attacks plotter Tahawwur Rana great success for India: Ujjwal Nikam

The arrest of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks plotter Tahawwur Rana is a great success for India, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said on Saturday adding that he will be extradited to the country to face charges.

ANI | Jalgaon (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:22 IST
Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The arrest of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks plotter Tahawwur Rana is a great success for India, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said on Saturday adding that he will be extradited to the country to face charges. "The arrest of Pakistani born Canadian Tahawwur Rana is a great success for India... He will be brought to India to face further charges," Nikam said while speaking to ANI about his arrest in Los Angeles to face murder charges in India.

Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case, said that the Tahawwur Rana and Pakistan-American terrorist David Headley were co-conspirators in the terror attack. "With the active assistance of Rana, David Coleman Headley had opened an immigrant law centre in Mumbai. Headley was the main conspirator behind the conspiracy of the November 26 terror attack. David Headley, before the attack, had visited Mumbai for doing the work of the immigrant law centre of Tahawwur Rana," he said.

"He had taken various photographs of different places, which he had selected as a landing point. Headley had given the photographs of all these targetted places to Lashkar-e-Toiba and their commanders," Nikam added. He said that Rana, not only knew about Headley's work but also gave him money to carry out terrorist activities in Mumbai.

"Headley was sentenced to 35 years on the basis of a plea bargain but cannot be extradited to India or Pakistan because of his agreement with the American government. Rana, however, will be brought to India to face further charges," Nikam said. A Pakistan born Canadian imprisoned for helping terrorist groups has been arrested in Los Angeles to face murder charges in India for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on November 26, 2008, ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital. (ANI)

