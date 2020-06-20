Andhra to not conduct Class 10 exams due to COVID-19 crisis

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the state would not be conducting the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination (APSSC) Class 10 examinations due to the rise in coronavirus cases. "The Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to conduct the Class 10 examinations. It has taken this decision in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases," said state education minister Adimulapu Suresh.

"All the students who obtained hall tickets for the Class 10 examinations, will be declared passed. The school education department is directed by the Chief Minister in this regard," he added. The minister also said that the state government has decided not to conduct supplementary exams for intermediate schools and to pass the students who had failed in inter first and second-year exams.

"Exams for intermediate first and second year (Class 11 and Class 12) are already conducted. Those who failed in those exams will be declared passed. Supplementary examinations for the failed candidates will not be conducted," he further said. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 7,961 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)