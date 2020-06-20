Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra to not conduct Class 10 exams due to COVID-19 crisis

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the state would not be conducting the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination (APSSC) Class 10 examinations due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:00 IST
Andhra to not conduct Class 10 exams due to COVID-19 crisis
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the state would not be conducting the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination (APSSC) Class 10 examinations due to the rise in coronavirus cases. "The Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to conduct the Class 10 examinations. It has taken this decision in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases," said state education minister Adimulapu Suresh.

"All the students who obtained hall tickets for the Class 10 examinations, will be declared passed. The school education department is directed by the Chief Minister in this regard," he added. The minister also said that the state government has decided not to conduct supplementary exams for intermediate schools and to pass the students who had failed in inter first and second-year exams.

"Exams for intermediate first and second year (Class 11 and Class 12) are already conducted. Those who failed in those exams will be declared passed. Supplementary examinations for the failed candidates will not be conducted," he further said. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 7,961 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre's decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining will take us back to old system: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the centre took the decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining in a rush. This will take us back to the old system which we came out of. I think the Centre took this dec...

Andhra Pradesh reports 491 new COVID-19 positive cases

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 491 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 8452, said State Health Department in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the Stat...

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii's quarantine scofflaws

Former longtime television reporter Angela Keen knows how to track people down. During the coronavirus pandemic, shes putting her skills to use finding tourists who defy Hawaiis mandatory two-week quarantine on arriving travelers.When membe...

COVID-19: Union minister Reddy inspects rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi

Union minister G Kishan Reddy inspected rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the Centre has provided Rs 277 crore to the Delhi government for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Reddy was accompanied by Delhi BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020