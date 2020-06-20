Over 11,500 migrants returned to Mizoram since April

More than 11,500 residents of Mizoram, who were stranded in different parts of the country and abroad because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, have returned to the state since April, an official said on Saturday. More than 200 people are yet to return from Delhi, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The official, who is associated with a task group on migrant workers and stranded travellers, told PTI that a total of 11,541 people have come back from different parts of the country and abroad till date. Of these, 34 were seafarers while one each has returned from Myanmar and Sweden.

Besides the 11,541 people, several others have also returned by flights between Thursday and Saturday, who are yet to be recorded, he said. According to the official, about 200 people from Delhi, Chandigarh and Ludhiana and 13 others from Arunachal Pradesh have reported that they are returning to the state.

The number could increase as stranded people are still submitting their names to the government seeking a safe return, he said. Sixty-one residents of Bihar and Jharkhand were sent to their states on Saturday.

Mizoram reported a total of 140 COVID-19 cases, of which 139 were returnees, official sources said. There are 131 active cases in the state, while nine people have recovered.

More than 7,400 people are currently under quarantine, sources said..