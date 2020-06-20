U'khand govt issues SOPs for shooting films

Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for shooting films in the state with the emphasis on social distancing and wearing of masks by crew members and staff to restrict the transmission of COVID-19. The district administrations have been asked to strictly enforce compliance of the SOPs and take strict action in case of any violation under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and IPC. A maximum of 15 people will be allowed for indoor and 30 for outdoor shoots and all crew and staff at a film shooting location or venue will have to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet between two people as far as feasible, the SOPs said

Use of face covers/masks besides frequent hand washing with soap for 40-60 seconds even when hands are not visibly dirty will be mandatory. Respiratory etiquette will have to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly, they said

Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting of any illness at the earliest on the state and district helpline will be compulsory.

The production company shall designate a nodal person for COVID-19, who shall be responsible for maintaining a database throughout the filming period, which will include details of the activities carried out, time schedule and people who accessed the set, disinfection procedures, availability of PPE materials, thermal records, etc.

This database shall be updated and made available to the concerned authorities, the SOPs said. The production house shall ensure that the location is disinfected/sanitised, before and after filming, it said.

Ensure thermal screening of all crew members/staff on a daily basis using a non-contact thermometer/fever guns, it said, adding film shooting shall not be allowed in containment zones.