Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand govt issues SOPs for shooting films

Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for shooting films in the state with the emphasis on social distancing and wearing of masks by crew members and staff to restrict transmission of COVID-19.Ensure thermal screening of all crew members/staff on a daily basis using a non-contact thermometer/fever guns, it said, adding film shooting shall not be allowed in  containment zones.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:21 IST
U'khand govt issues SOPs for shooting films
Representative ImageSelf-monitoring of health by all and reporting of any illness at the earliest on the state and district helpline will be compulsory.          Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for shooting films in the state with the emphasis on social distancing and wearing of masks by crew members and staff to restrict the transmission of COVID-19. The district administrations have been asked to strictly enforce compliance of the SOPs and take strict action in case of any violation under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and IPC. A maximum of 15 people will be allowed for indoor and 30 for outdoor shoots and all crew and staff at a film shooting location or venue will have to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet between two people as far as feasible, the SOPs said

Use of face covers/masks besides frequent hand washing with soap for 40-60 seconds even when hands are not visibly dirty will be mandatory. Respiratory etiquette will have to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly, they said

Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting of any illness at the earliest on the state and district helpline will be compulsory.

The production company shall designate a nodal person for COVID-19, who shall be responsible for maintaining a database throughout the filming period, which will include details of the activities carried out, time schedule and people who accessed the set, disinfection procedures, availability of PPE materials, thermal records, etc.

This database shall be updated and made available to the concerned authorities, the SOPs said. The production house shall ensure that the location is disinfected/sanitised, before and after filming, it said.

Ensure thermal screening of all crew members/staff on a daily basis using a non-contact thermometer/fever guns, it said, adding film shooting shall not be allowed in containment zones.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, refused to step down after the administration abruptly said late on Friday it was replacing him. The standoff marks...

Ker CM slams state Cong chief's jibe at health minister

As the state Congress chief stuck to his Covid Rani jibe against health minister K K Shailaja and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the remarks as anti-women and an attempt to target one leading the b...

29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now at 657

Twenty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 657 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district four each from Kangra and Shi...

Additional 2,000 ITBP troops may be sent to Sino-India border

About 2,000 additional troops of the Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP may be sent to forward locations along the Sino-India border to strengthen vigil amid the standoff between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in Ladakh. The ITBP personnel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020