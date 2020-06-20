Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Deserter held in Ahmednagar for posing as Army officer

A 32-year-old Army deserter who was later sacked from the force was arrested in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, some 250 kilometres from here, on Saturday afternoon for posing as a military officer, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:36 IST
Maha: Deserter held in Ahmednagar for posing as Army officer

A 32-year-old Army deserter who was later sacked from the force was arrested in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, some 250 kilometres from here, on Saturday afternoon for posing as a military officer, police said. Prashant alias Parsharam Bhaurao Patil, a resident of Belgaum in neighbouring Karnataka, was held from Dattanagar MIDC area on a tip-off from a military intelligence unit in Jammu and Kashmir, Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh said.

"Our probe has found he was a defaulter during his tenure in the Assam Rifles and deserted the force in 2014. He was then involved in multiple cases of stealing and forgery," another official said. The police have recovered several fake army identity cards, CSD cards, dependent cards in the name of his mother and wife, Aadhaar and PAN cards, an Army stamp, as well as five mobile phones.

"Though he was sacked from the Army, he continued donning the uniform and moving around in a vehicle with an 'on Army duty' board," the official said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, refused to step down after the administration abruptly said late on Friday it was replacing him. The standoff marks...

Ker CM slams state Cong chief's jibe at health minister

As the state Congress chief stuck to his Covid Rani jibe against health minister K K Shailaja and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the remarks as anti-women and an attempt to target one leading the b...

29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now at 657

Twenty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 657 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district four each from Kangra and Shi...

Additional 2,000 ITBP troops may be sent to Sino-India border

About 2,000 additional troops of the Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP may be sent to forward locations along the Sino-India border to strengthen vigil amid the standoff between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in Ladakh. The ITBP personnel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020