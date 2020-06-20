Left Menu
Rajasthan: 4 more coronavirus patients die of infection, toll rises to 337

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:19 IST
Rajasthan reported four deaths and 381 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the state's death toll and infection tally to 337 and 14,537 respectively, officials said

Of the fresh cases, 71 were from Bharatpur, followed by 56 from Jodhpur, 44 Jaipur, 40 from Dholpur, 18 from Sirohi, 15 from Jaisalmer, 14 from Karauli, 12 each from Jhalawar, Jalore and Dungarpur, 11 each from Bikaner and Rajsamand besides cases from other districts of the state, according to an official report here

A total of 11,039 COVID-19 patients have been discharged while the state now has 2,926 active cases.

