Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow soldiers to open fire at borders: Punjab CM urges Centre to change policy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:37 IST
Allow soldiers to open fire at borders: Punjab CM urges Centre to change policy
Singh, who himself is an Army veteran, said in his Facebook Live edition of 'AskCaptain' that the Government of India's policy should be that "if they kill one of ours, we should kill 5 of theirs." Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder on Saturday appealed to the Centre to change its policy to allow soldiers at the borders to open fire in their defence and for protecting the nation's territorial integrity. His remarks come against the backdrop of killings of 20 Indian Army personnel in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Singh, who himself is an Army veteran, said in his Facebook Live edition of 'AskCaptain' that the Government of India's policy should be that "if they kill one of ours, we should kill 5 of theirs." It was absolutely wrong to send soldiers unarmed or not to allow them to defend themselves, he said, adding that when he and his Army colleagues used to go on patrols during his posting along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for two years, they carried all kinds of weapons. "We are in the nuclear era and we are carrying and being beaten by dandas!" quipped the chief minister, expressing shock at the fact that 20 Indian soldiers, including four from Punjab, had lost their lives in an attack by 'lathi' wielding and stone-throwing Chinese, who he asserted simply could not be trusted.

Lamenting the death of four Punjabi soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash, the chief minister said it was extremely unfortunate, even though "as army men, we are always prepared to take the bullet." Besides increasing the compensation for their next of kin from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, his government has decided to name schools after the martyrs, said Singh, adding that he had spoken to two of the families so far. On the issue of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannu extending support to China, the chief minister in an official release here said he was not only propagating but actively involved in promoting separatism and terrorism in India.

Asserting that he would not allow Pannu to succeed in his divisive agenda and disturb the state's peace at any cost, Singh dared the "pro-Khalistani propagandist to come to Punjab instead of hiding out in other countries to spread his vicious campaign". Declaring his commitment to sustaining Punjab's peace "at all costs", the chief minister said, "In the absence of peace, no industry will come to the state, and there will be no jobs for our children." The state's economy will be in shambles if forces inimical to peace are allowed to spread their fangs, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare providers till Sep

The government has extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for about 22 lakh healthcare providers for another three months till September as there is no respite from COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme implemented by New India Assurance was to e...

Ker CM slams state Cong chief's jibe at health minister

As the state Congress chief stuck to his Covid Rani jibe against health minister KK Shailaja and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the remarks as anti-women and an attempt to target one leading the ba...

Gehlot urges PM Modi to raise limit of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to raise the limit of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA from 100 to 200 man-days per family. He has also urged the Centre to bear cost of mat...

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, refused to step down after the administration abruptly said late on Friday it was replacing him. The standoff marks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020