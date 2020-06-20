Bedi urges people to be on guard as COVID-19 cases rise in Puducherry

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said the union territory had been reporting not less than 30 new coronavirus cases every day of late and the day was not far when the number would touch thousands and asked people to be on guard. The former IPS officer appealed to people to adhere to norms such as wearing masks, social distancing and sanitation to prevent the spread of the virus.

Later, during a video conference with the Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and top officials of JIPMER and State Health Department, Bedi announced that the territorial administration would adopt the Karnataka model to fight COVID-19. In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons after a video conference with officials, she said the Chief Secretary had expressed concern over the increase in a number of coronavirus infections.

The Chief Secretary had told her that more testing needed to be conducted in the Union Territory. She said that the Karnataka model and its software technology would be adopted in Puducherry for effective contact tracing and to fight the infection here.

The Lt Governor urged the media to spread the message among the people on protecting themselves from the virus. She said 52 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours and added that it was time for people to be on guard.