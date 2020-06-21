Combating COVID-19: Amma Canteen in Chennai distributes free food

In line with the announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Amma Canteen in Chennai's KK Nagar area began distributing free food amid COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, the Chief Minister had said Amma Canteens will provide free food to the people under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits during lockdown between June 19 and June 30.

He also asked the community halls to cook and distribute food for the elderly and needy to their homes. Tamil Nadu has reported 56,845 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)