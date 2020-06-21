Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra residents mark Yoga Day with exercises at home

Yoga practitioners in Maharashtra stretched themselves in their homes, balconies and open grounds to mark the International Day of Yoga on Sunday while maintaining physical distance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:04 IST
Maharashtra residents mark Yoga Day with exercises at home

Yoga practitioners in Maharashtra stretched themselves in their homes, balconies and open grounds to mark the International Day of Yoga on Sunday while maintaining physical distance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also performed yoga at an open space in the Raj Bhavan.

Officials and other staff at the governor's house attended the yoga event and also performed various asanas, a Raj Bhavan release said. A number of residents of Mumbai and other cities like Pune, Nagpur and Nashik participated in the Yoga Day celebration by performing various exercises in their homes.

"This year, there is a serious challenge of the coronavirus infection and there are still restrictions on social gatherings. Hence, people performed yoga at home and on their terraces," a yoga practitioner from Mumbai said. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings.

This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga'.

PTI ND GK GK.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puravankara to invest around Rs 1,100 cr on 2 new housing projects in Bengaluru

Realty firm Puravankara will invest around Rs 1,100 crore to develop two new housing projects in Bengaluru as the company has decided to continue with planned projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It planned to launch these two projects i...

Yoga is India's gift hamper to world for health and peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day. Yoga is Indias gift hamper to the world for hea...

Political parties should desist from holding protests violating COVID-19 guidelines : Kerala Tourism Minister

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that all political parties should desist from holding large-scale protests, saying that it may lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In a democracy, opposition and the public have t...

One more terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal, operation underway

One more terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in the ongoing operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Another terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.A total of tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020