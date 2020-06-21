International Yoga Day: Pragya Thakur performs yoga at BJP office in Bhopal
BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur, party leaders and workers on Sunday performed yoga at the party office in Bhopal on International Yoga Day.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:54 IST
BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur, party leaders and workers on Sunday performed yoga at the party office in Bhopal on International Yoga Day. Speaking to ANI, Thakur gave a message of practicing Yoga to stay healthy and said, "India has gifted Yoga to the world and become a teacher of the entire globe. Today on the occasion of the International Yoga Day, do practice Yoga and stay healthy."
She said that Yoga is the most important element in fighting COVID-19 as it attacks our lungs and causes breathlessness. "COVID-19 attacks our lungs and immunity causing breathlessness, the Yoga is the most important element in the fight with coronavirus as it helps us keep our body health and boost our immunity. Through 'Pranayam' we can avoid the issue of breathlessness as it helps to purify our body and blood," Thakur said.
The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)
