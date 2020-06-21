ITBP personnel, Buddhist monks perform yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and Buddhist monks performed yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday. Sitting amidst the lush green environment of a garden, the ITNP personnel and monks practised various yogasanas while maintaining social distancing and other safety norms in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In Uttarakhand also, ITBP personnel deployed at India-China border did a couple of asanas at an altitude of 14,000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath. Meanwhile, ITBP troops of Animal Training School (ATS) Lohitpur practised yoga with animals that are a part of their unit.

The sixth International Day of Yoga is being celebrated today. Yoga is found to be an important activity in the current coronavirus pandemic situation as its practice leads to both physical and emotional well-being and increases a person's ability to fight against the lethal infection in an effective manner.

This year, the celebration is centred around the theme "Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family." (ANI)