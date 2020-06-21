Left Menu
Development News Edition

People mark Yoga Day indoors in UP due to coronavirus pandemic

The participants were introduced to Yogasanas, Pranayama, and Meditation, a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said. Keeping with the concerns related to Covid-19 pandemic, the theme for this year's Yoga Day was 'Yoga at home; Yoga with your family'.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:52 IST
People mark Yoga Day indoors in UP due to coronavirus pandemic

Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, people stayed indoors in Lucknow on the International Day of Yoga. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel participated in Yoga Day activities at Raj Bhavan. Greeting people, she said by practising Yoga daily, one can remain physically and mentally fit, and it also boosts the immunity of the body.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while congratulating the people of the state, said in a tweet Yoga is the 'prasad' of spiritual tradition of Indian sages. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire world is doing 'aatmiye samvaad' (close conversation) with India," he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma also observed the Yoga Day. "We should also imbibe the spiritual aspect of Yoga, along with its physical aspect," Maurya said.

Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit in a tweet in Hindi said, "The Indian culture gives the message of performing Yoga and move with nature, while honouring and following the traditions." UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and other BJP leaders performed Yoga at their homes. Officials and employees of UP Metro Rail Corporation attended a yoga session organised by UPMRC from their homes. The in-house yoga instructor taught 'asanas' online. Various yoga postures, which are helpful in healing the body and the mind, were performed. The participants were introduced to Yogasanas, Pranayama, and Meditation, a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said.

Keeping with the concerns related to Covid-19 pandemic, the theme for this year's Yoga Day was 'Yoga at home; Yoga with your family'. Emphasizing the importance of yoga, Managing Director of UPMRC Kumar Keshav said, "In these troubled times of corona pandemic, all of us need to improve our immunity and for this Yoga is one of the most effective tools. We all should make Yoga a part of our lifestyle." PTI NAV ABH ABH

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations

In a major blow to Oil India Limited OIL, the Pollution Control Board PCB, Assam on Sunday issued closure notice to OIL to close down all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. ...

Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting on Sunday evening over COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials will attend the meeting via ...

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.At his Sunday address in St. Peters Square, Francis ...

Every time a woman threatens patriarchy, she is branded a witch: Rahul Bose on ‘Bulbbul’

For actor Rahul Bose, Bulbbul offered a chance to be a part of a story that was told with a great deal of sensitivity and realism by reinterpreting a folklore to narrate the coming-of-age story of a woman. Bose, whose varied filmography acr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020