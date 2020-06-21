Palghar collector visits tribal dominated Wavar-Wangani

Palghar collector Kailas Shinde on Sunday visited Wavar-Wangani areas of the district and asked primary health centre officials to ensure the predominantly tribal population gets top priority amid the novel coronavirus outbreak as well as approaching monsoons. The area is known for malnutrition among children as well as child and woman mortality and had hit the national headlines in the early 1990s due to large number of deaths.

He said the district administration was working on a war footing to reduce malnutrition and health staff must put in all efforts to ensure plans are fulfilled on the ground. He said medicines to deal with snakebites, pediatric infections in pregnant women and ailments of the elderly must be stocked as monsoons were round the corner and Wangani received more rainfall than the district average.