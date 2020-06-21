Three youths drown in Bikaner

Three youths drowned in a water body on Sunday in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said. The incident happened in Mingsaria village when one of youths slipped into the water body built for irrigating fields. The other two men also jumped into the water to save him but eventually all three drowned, Sridungargarh police station SHO Satyanarayan Godara said.

The deceased were identified as Ramniwas Godara (27), Bajranglal Godara (25) and Rajesh Prajapat (25). The SHO said Rajesh slipped into the water and the other two also drowned in an attempt to save him.

The bodies have been handed over to their family members after a post-mortem, he added..