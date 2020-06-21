Left Menu
Solar eclipse seen from different parts of Uttarakhand

The Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, also known as 'Chardham' were closed at 10.30 pm on Saturday itself. They were opened for prayers only after the eclipse was over at 2.30 pm.

21-06-2020
The annular solar eclipse was seen from different parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday, especially in Dehradun and Tehri where enthusiastic sky gazers witnessed the Sun look like a ring of fire for some time at noon. Temples across the state, including 'Chardham', remained closed. The Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, also known as 'Chardham' were closed at 10.30 pm on Saturday itself.

They were opened for prayers only after the eclipse was over at 2.30 pm. Cleaning at the sanctum sanctorum of the Badrinath temple was done by chief priest Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri and dimri pandits, temple dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal said.

A similar cleansing was done at the Kedarnath, Gangotri and the Yamunotri temples after the eclipse. Special prayers were also held at the Gangotri and the Yamunotri temples in view of the COVID-19 situation, Gangotri temple committee president Suresh Semwal said.

Other prominent temples in Uttarakhand, including those in Rishikesh and Haridwar, also remained closed during the eclipse..

