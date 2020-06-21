Left Menu
Facilities for transgenders: Noida Metro seeks suggestions from public

The NMRC, which operates the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, also known as the Aqua Line, had last week announced to convert its Sector 50 metro station into a 'she-man' station with special facilities and employment opportunities for the transgender community.

21-06-2020
Noida Metro Rail Corporation has invited suggestions from the public and NGOs for upgrading facilities for transgenders on its Aqua Line, officials said on Sunday. The NMRC, which operates the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, also known as the Aqua Line, had last week announced to convert its Sector 50 metro station into a 'she-man' station with special facilities and employment opportunities for the transgender community. Individuals and NGOs can send their suggestions on “nmrcnoida@gmail.com” for the transgender station by July 6, NMRC Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications, Sandhya Sharma, said. The NMRC wishes to take a step for the inclusion and meaningful participation of transgenders and want the community to travel with pride on the Aqua Line, she said. “In this direction, a few actions have been planned like creating awareness among Metro commuters through messages or signages and announcements at station and within train coaches pertaining to the transgender community. Also, there will be sensitisation of existing employees on engaging transgender people at Metro stations post required training,” Sharma said

Additionally, the possibility of a change in the restroom infrastructure and creation of a separate frisking facility for the community are being explored at the Sector 50 station currently, she said. The NMRC welcomes individuals and NGOs, who work for rights of the transgender community to send their suggestions for terms for station and train announcement which resonate with transgender community such as naming the station as transgender station or rainbow station, Sharma said. “The received suggestions shall be deliberated upon by a committee for finalising the same,” she added. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in north India, the NMRC had on June 19 announced converting its sector 50 metro station to a 'she-man' station with special facilities and employment opportunities for transgenders. NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari had cited the Census 2011 for the initiative, saying there are 4.9 lakh transgenders in India, of which 30,000 to 35,000 are staying in Delhi national capital region. Prior to the NMRC, Kochi Metro Rail Limited in Kerala had in 2017 taken a similar step by employing 23 transgenders. The Aqua Line, which started functioning in January 2019, runs between the eponymous twin cities of Gautam Buddh Nagar, covering nearly 30 km over 21 stations.

