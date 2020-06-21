Left Menu
No field staff allowed to take leave during monsoon: Delhi PWD

The department has also directed inspection of all drainage pumps across the city, a move that is aimed at ensuring no waterlogging in the city during the monsoon period. There are around 1,250 kms of roads managed by the Delhi PWD in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:02 IST
In view of the monsoon approaching the city, the Delhi government's Public Works Department has directed that no field staff of its maintenance units will be allowed to take leave during this period without prior approval. The department has also directed inspection of all drainage pumps across the city, a move that is aimed at ensuring no waterlogging in the city during the monsoon period.

There are around 1,250 kms of roads managed by the Delhi PWD in the national capital. During the monsoon, there are often complaints of waterlogging on roads which cause traffic jams.

"In view of the oncoming monsoon season, it has been decided by the competent authority that no field staff of maintenance units under the control of the Public Works Department will be allowed to take leaves during monsoon period without prior approval," the department said in an order. According to weather experts, the monsoon is likely to arrive two-three days earlier than its usual date of June 27.

