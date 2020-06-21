Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 terrorists including Pak national killed in encounters in J-K

Four terrorists including a Pakistani national were killed in two separate encounters at Srinagar and Kulgam during past 24 hours, Kashmir Police said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:25 IST
4 terrorists including Pak national killed in encounters in J-K
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four terrorists including a Pakistani national were killed in two separate encounters at Srinagar and Kulgam during past 24 hours, Kashmir Police said. On a specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in Zadibal area of district Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and CRPF in the area.

"During the search operation, the hiding terrorists were repeatedly appealed to surrender through family members & community members of the area but instead they started firing indiscriminately upon search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," an official release by Kashmir Police said. Two of three terrorists have been identified as Shakoor Farooq Langoo of Bharthana Srinagar and Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Semthan Bijbehara.

"The identification of the other killed terrorist is yet to be ascertained. All the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM/ ISJK," the release said. As per police records, one of the killed terrorist namely Shakoor Farooq Lango was involved in the killing of two BSF personnel at 90ft road Soura in May this year and the snatched AK rifle belonging to the BSF Jawan was recovered from the site of encounter.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. In Kulgam, a terrorist was killed in an operation which was launched yesterday evening at village Likhdipora.

The terrorist was identified as Tayab Waleed alias Imran Bhai alias Gazi Baba, a Pakistani national affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. According to police records, he was the operational commander of JeM and was an expert in making IEDs besides being a sharpshooter.

Arms and ammunition including one AK rifle, one M-4 Carbine, a Pistol and other incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter. Cases under relevant sections of laws have been designated regarding these encounters and investigation has been initiated. (ANI

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga set to get lower price for domestic TV rights

Germanys Bundesliga will on Monday award domestic broadcast rights for the four seasons from 2021-22, with the value likely to decline from the previous agreement. Pay TV broadcaster Sky, owned by U.S. group Comcast Corp , is expected to re...

Srinagar encounter: Police made repeated efforts to make militants surrender; even brought parents

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Special Task Force tried every trick in the book including bringing relatives of three holed up young terrorists to convince them to surrender, but had to launch an operation as emotional appeals failed to brea...

UK park stabbing spree that killed three people declared terrorist attack

A lone attacker, believed to be a Libyan refugee, went on a stabbing spree in a busy park in the southern English city of Reading, killing three people and injuring three others, the deadliest terrorist incident to strike Britain since 2017...

Zeev Sternhell, leading voice of Israeli left, dies at 85

Zeev Sternhell, a leading Israeli expert in the study of fascism and a prominent voice in a fading Israeli left-wing which he lamented was too weak to overcome ultra-nationalism, died on Sunday. He was 85. Sternhell, a Holocaust survivor an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020