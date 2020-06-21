4 terrorists including Pak national killed in encounters in J-K

Four terrorists including a Pakistani national were killed in two separate encounters at Srinagar and Kulgam during past 24 hours, Kashmir Police said. On a specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in Zadibal area of district Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and CRPF in the area.

"During the search operation, the hiding terrorists were repeatedly appealed to surrender through family members & community members of the area but instead they started firing indiscriminately upon search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," an official release by Kashmir Police said. Two of three terrorists have been identified as Shakoor Farooq Langoo of Bharthana Srinagar and Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Semthan Bijbehara.

"The identification of the other killed terrorist is yet to be ascertained. All the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM/ ISJK," the release said. As per police records, one of the killed terrorist namely Shakoor Farooq Lango was involved in the killing of two BSF personnel at 90ft road Soura in May this year and the snatched AK rifle belonging to the BSF Jawan was recovered from the site of encounter.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. In Kulgam, a terrorist was killed in an operation which was launched yesterday evening at village Likhdipora.

The terrorist was identified as Tayab Waleed alias Imran Bhai alias Gazi Baba, a Pakistani national affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. According to police records, he was the operational commander of JeM and was an expert in making IEDs besides being a sharpshooter.

Arms and ammunition including one AK rifle, one M-4 Carbine, a Pistol and other incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter. Cases under relevant sections of laws have been designated regarding these encounters and investigation has been initiated. (ANI