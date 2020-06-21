Vande Bharat Mission: GoAir concludes Phase 3 of repatriation with three flights

GoAir has operated 28 international private charter flights, until June 20, 2020, the airline has concluded Phase three of Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights with a total of three flights from Kuwait to Ahmedabad, Dammam to Lucknow and Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad. A total of 2,451 Indian citizens flew back from Kuwait to Ahmedabad, Kannur, Kochi and Lucknow; 549 from Dubai to Kannur and Cochin; 544 from Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad, Kannur and Kochi; 541 from Muscat to Kannur and Lucknow, 528 from Doha to Kannur and Bengaluru; and 351 from Dammam to Kannur and Lucknow.

GoAir concluded Phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights with a total of three flights from Kuwait to Ahmedabad, Dammam to Lucknow and Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad. On June 18, GoAir flight G8 7098 that took off from Kuwait, helped 180 stranded citizens reunite with their families. On June 19, GoAir flight G8 7093 took off from Dammam and helped 180 stranded citizens reunite with their families and on June 20, GoAir flight G8 7095 from Abu Dhabi and helped 176 stranded citizens reunite with their families.

GoAir operated all these flights under strict adherence to all the precautionary measures and guidelines laid down by the respective governments. "GoAir expresses its deep gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia, Government of UAE, Government of Oman, Government of Qatar, Government of Kuwait, Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian Embassies and Consulates in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Doha and Kuwait. We also thank the State Governments of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka who provided all the necessary support," said GoAir Spokesperson. (ANI)