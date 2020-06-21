Left Menu
Lt Guv, CM hold virtual meeting with Amit Shah to check COVID-19 spread in Delhi

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Sunday held a virtual meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss strategies to make contact tracing more robust and strengthen medical services in the city's COVID-19 affected areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Sunday held a virtual meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss strategies to make contact tracing more robust and strengthen medical services in the city's COVID-19 affected areas. The discussions come ahead of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) crucial meeting on Monday wherein important decisions such as effective contact tracing are likely to be taken.

"In the meeting with the Union home minister, a detailed discussion was also held to make contact tracing robust in the city. All participants discussed the strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi," an official said. The national capital on Sunday recorded 3,000 fresh novel coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city near the 60,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease increased to 2,175.

After the meeting, the Aam Aadm Party tweeted, "AAP Govt is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Delhi." "Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal and Hon'ble Dy CM @msisodia discussed key strategies with Hon'ble HM @AmitShah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas," it said. On Saturday, Lt Governor Baijal amended his order on home isolation, saying "Only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalization on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation." However, the LG has not yet withdrawn his order on discontinuation of services of a Bengaluru-based private agency which was making telephonic contact with home-quarantined individuals to guide them.

"The agency was guiding those COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation in the city. No call has been made to such patients in the last three days due to which they are facing problems as they don't know what to do while remaining under home isolation," sources in the Delhi government. They said that before the cancellation of contract, it was not discussed with the chief minister. The issue is likely to come up during a meeting of DDMA on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 12,106 in the national capital.

