Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 20 domestic flights with 2,290 passengers today

On day 28 of resumption of domestic air travel in the Union Territory, 20 domestic flights with 2,290 passengers arrived on Sunday at airports in Jammu and Srinagar.

ANI | Jammu/Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

On day 28 of resumption of domestic air travel in the Union Territory, 20 domestic flights with 2,290 passengers arrived on Sunday at airports in Jammu and Srinagar. A total of nine commercial flights arrived at Jammy airport with 878 passengers on board while 11 domestic flights with 1,412 passengers arrived at Srinagar airport today.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols. The J-K administration has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centres taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

