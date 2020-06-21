Why no reaction to 'China's incursion'? Cong leader asks Kerala CM

Left Menu
Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday sought to know why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not responded to 'China's incursions' into Ladakh area and whether the neighbouring country was a "bosom pal".Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said,"Pinarayi has not said anything against China's incursion, though he had paid homage to soldiers." "Why didn't he respond to the issue?

21-06-2020
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday sought to know why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not responded to 'China's incursions' into Ladakh area and whether the neighboring country was a "bosom pal". Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said, "Pinarayi has not said anything against China's incursion, though he had paid homage to soldiers." "Why didn't he respond to the issue? Is China a bosom pal?" the opposition leader asked.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two Asian giants. Referring to Vijayan's outburst against the United Democratic Front in a press conference on Saturday, he said, "it is a ploy to hide the shame as the state government has been caught red-handed trying to indulge in scams like Sprinkler issue and Pamba-Triveni sand mining,".

The Leader of Opposition also alleged that Kerala was witnessing silent community transmission of coronavirus and recent cases of 47 Keralites being found positive in Tamil Nadu and a nurse, who was found positive after landing in Kuwait, proves it. Chennithala said the UDF would organize 'Satyagraha' in all 140 assembly constituencies of the state on June 25, demanding that the state government rescind its order making mandatory 'no COVID 19' certificate for all those who want to return to Kerala from abroad.

