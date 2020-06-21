Left Menu
In a first, turmeric transported by rail from Telangana's Nizamabad to Bangladesh

In a first freight rake during COVID-19 pandemic, turmeric has been transported by rail to Benapole in Bangladesh from Telangana's Nizamabad on Sunday, as per South Central Railway (SCR).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:21 IST
This is the first freight rake being loaded from the state of Telangana to Bangladesh country during the recent pandemic times. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a first freight rake during COVID-19 pandemic, turmeric has been transported by rail to Benapole in Bangladesh from Telangana's Nizamabad on Sunday, as per South Central Railway (SCR). "This is the first freight rake being loaded from the state of Telangana to Bangladesh country during the recent pandemic. Nizamabad in Telangana state and its surrounding areas are known for turmeric cultivation. So far, the turmeric produced from fields are transported by road to Bangladesh, which is expensive and time taking," Railway said in a release.

"With the continuous marketing efforts by Railways and after several discussions, consignors have come forward for loading the turmeric produce by Rail. Accordingly, the first rake has been loaded to Benapole in Bangladesh with 42 BCN weighing around 2,474 tonnes," it said. With the support being extended by Railways, the freight customers in and around Nizamabad are showing interest to further increase their transportation by Rail to Bangladesh.

"Transportation of agricultural products by rail is economically beneficial to consignors, bedsides transporting these essential products in a safest and fastest manner to the neighbouring country," the release said. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR has appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of Hyderabad Divisions in capturing the traffic to the new destinations which is also a long lead traffic.

He opined that Railways is always proactive in rendering support and encouragement to the freight customers. He advised the consignors transporting agricultural products to utilise Rail transport which is the safest and cheapest mode of transport. (ANI)

