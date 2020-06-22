Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 139
Total of 21 people have recovered from the disease so far, they added. Most of the active cases are in Changlang district where 68 people are undergoing treatment, followed by Capital Complex (20), West Kameng (12), East Siang (five), Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley (three each), Namsai and Tirap (two each), West Siang, Tawang and Lower Siang (one each).
Four persons, including two frontline workers, were discharged from the COVID hospital in Pasighat on Sunday after they recovered. The state has not reported any death due to COVID-19.
