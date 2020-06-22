Indian Army's Havildar Dipak Karki martyred in Nowshera sector (J&K)

One Indian Army jawan has lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Nowshera sector (J&K) along the Line of Control (LoC). Havildar Dipak Karki succumbed to the injuries on the way after he was evacuated to a medical facility.

Havildar Karki was of 3/5 GR attached with 24 MLI.

