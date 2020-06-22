Indian Army's Havildar Dipak Karki martyred in Nowshera sector (J&K)Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:40 IST
One Indian Army jawan has lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Nowshera sector (J&K) along the Line of Control (LoC). Havildar Dipak Karki succumbed to the injuries on the way after he was evacuated to a medical facility.
Havildar Karki was of 3/5 GR attached with 24 MLI.
Indian Army's Havildar Dipak Karki has lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector (J&K) along the Line of Control. pic.twitter.com/Hir9kJDkCi— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020
Further details awaited.
