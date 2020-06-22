Retd Lt Gen takes oath as chief commissioner of West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission

Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna (retired), a former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Eastern Command, took over as the chief commissioner of West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission on Monday, an official said here. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar administered the oath of office to Krishna at Raj Bhavan, Manab Bandopadhyay, his press secretary, said.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pande and senior officials of the state government were also present at the oath-taking ceremony, he said. Lt General Krishna retired as the GOC-in-C of the Central Command on September 30, 2019.

Prior to that, he was the GOC-in-C of the Kolkata- headquartered Eastern Command from August 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018..