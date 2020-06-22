Monsoon will enter Uttarakhand, UP tomorrow: IMD

Monsoon will enter parts of Uttarakhand and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Speaking to ANI on Monday, Anand Sharma, IMD Deputy Director, said that monsoon will cover Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan from June 24-25.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early morning on Monday. The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.