Monsoon will enter Uttarakhand, UP tomorrow: IMD

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:53 IST
IMD Deputy Director, Anand Sharma speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Monsoon will enter parts of Uttarakhand and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Speaking to ANI on Monday, Anand Sharma, IMD Deputy Director, said that monsoon will cover Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan from June 24-25.

"Monsoon will enter parts of Uttarakhand and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh on June 23. From June 24-25, the monsoon will cover, UP, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan," Anand told ANI. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early morning on Monday. The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.

