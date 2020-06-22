Delhi govt to give pulse oximeters to those in home isolation: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that his government will give pulse oximeters to the COVID-19 patients under home isolation in the city and said the number of coronavirus tests has increased by three times in the national capital. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said India is currently fighting two wars against China -- one against the virus that has come from the neighbouring country and the other on the border.

"Twenty of our brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat and win both wars against China," he said, adding, "This is not the time for politics, all of us have to fight the wars together." Talking about his government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the chief minister said around 18,000 coronavirus tests are being conducted daily in the city now. There are around 12,000 people under home isolation and they will be given pulse oximeters by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government and the Centre are working together to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital..