Elephant dies of mouth injury in Coimbatore

A 12-year-old male elephant, which was suffering a mouth injury died in Jambugandi village at Anankatti foothills in the outskirts of Coimbatore on Monday.

A forest department official said: "For the last few days, he was suffering from a mouth injury. Despite efforts taken to save him, he could not survive the injury and passed away."

An enquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, the official said. (ANI)