Ambubachi festival begins at Assam's Kamakhya temple without devotees

The annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya temple began here on Monday without devotees, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only rituals will be performed in the temple till June 25. The devalaya authorities have banned the entry of sadhus, sanyasis and devotees into the temple premises. According to temple authorities, the doors will remain shut till June 30 which has remained shut for visitors since March 20 as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

Kamakhya Temple Doloi or head priest, Mohit Chandra Sharma said, "The Ambubachi will begin with the Nibriti at 7.53 am on Monday. The doors of the temple, though, will remain closed." "It is an unusual situation for all of us. We have never seen such a scene in our life. The reason is COVID-19," he added.

The most anticipated annual festival among devotees, Ambubachi in Kamakhya Temple, usually attracts more than 25 lakh visitors has been cancelled this year. (ANI)