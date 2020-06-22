Two accidents at Agra-Lucknow expressway

Multiple people were injured in two separate accidents on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Monday. Both the accidents took place near the Nagla Behar Police station area.

The first accident took place at around 1 am today, when a bus from Delhi collided with a truck which had struck the divider after losing control and turned turtle, leaving multiple passengers injured. Following this at around 6 am two trucks hit the vehicles which were stranded on the road following the first incident. According to a passenger, an accident took place between a truck and a bus in the early hours of Monday to which "our vehicle bumped and injured the driver and conductor."

The injured were taken to the nearby hospital. Police reached the spot and the investigation is underway. (ANI)