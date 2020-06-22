Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two accidents at Agra-Lucknow expressway

Multiple people were injured in two separate accidents on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Monday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:05 IST
Two accidents at Agra-Lucknow expressway
Visual of the accident at Agra-Lucknow expressway here on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Multiple people were injured in two separate accidents on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Monday. Both the accidents took place near the Nagla Behar Police station area.

The first accident took place at around 1 am today, when a bus from Delhi collided with a truck which had struck the divider after losing control and turned turtle, leaving multiple passengers injured. Following this at around 6 am two trucks hit the vehicles which were stranded on the road following the first incident. According to a passenger, an accident took place between a truck and a bus in the early hours of Monday to which "our vehicle bumped and injured the driver and conductor."

The injured were taken to the nearby hospital. Police reached the spot and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the countrys economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery, Morawiecki told a conference.Poles wil...

FOREX-Aussie and Kiwi dollars lead gains; dollar falls

The New Zealand and Australian dollars surged ahead on Monday, while the U.S. dollar fell, edging away from last weeks two-and-a-half-week highs, as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 did little to dampen investors risk appetite. The World ...

Sterling edges higher on weaker dollar, Brexit hopes

Sterling rose on Monday, recovering from a three-week low during Asian trading, helped by a weaker dollar, hopes of a Brexit trade deal and expectations of better economic data.Gains against the euro, however, were slashed after British ind...

As Lebanon sinks into crisis, fear of crime grows

Vincent al-Boustanis local council, in a small town north of Lebanons capital, runs a tight ship staff and volunteers conduct 247 patrols, cameras monitor the streets, and motorcycles are banned after 9 pm.Boustani believes this is the best...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020