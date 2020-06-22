Elephant dies of mouth injury caused by twig in TN

Left Menu
A 12-year old wild elephant died on Monday after battling an injury caused by a twig that got stuck in its mouth a week ago and made it to virtually starve despite undergoing treatment in a forest area in this district in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:16 IST
A 12-year old wild elephant died on Monday after battling an injury caused by a twig that got stuck in its mouth a week ago and made it to virtually starve despite undergoing treatment in a forest area in this district in Tamil Nadu. On receiving information about the injury to the male elephant in the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, Forest department officials and a veterinarian started treating it, by giving medicine, including antibiotics and painkillers placed in soft fruits like bananas.

It was said to be recovering near Jambukandi village on the outskirts. However, the pachyderm died around 5.30 AM today, Forest department sources said.

The incident comes closes on the heels of the death of two elephants in Kerala after they sustained severe wounds after allegedly chewed fruits stuffed with explosives. However, unlike the Kerala incident which was alleged to be a man-animal conflict, this was an accidental injury.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

