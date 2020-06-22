Left Menu
4 of family, religious leader killed in collision of two cars

The other four deceased, identified as Ram Dulari (50), Abhishek (19), Kailash (14) and Mohit (14), all belonging to the same family, were going from Guna to Indore in the other car, the official said. Five people travelling with the religious leader received injuries and they were admitted to hospitals in Shajapur and Sarangpur towns, he said.

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:27 IST
Four members of a family and a religious leader were killed after two cars collided on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, police said. Five people also received injuries in the accident that took place at Gopalpura village near Sarangpur town around 6 am, Sarangpur police station in-charge Umashankar Mukati said.

The cars collided head-on, he said, adding that the deceased included Juna Akhada Mahant Anant Giri Maharaj (50), hailing from Aurangabad, who was travelling in a car from the Maharashtra district to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The other four deceased, identified as Ram Dulari (50), Abhishek (19), Kailash (14) and Mohit (14), all belonging to the same family, were going from Guna to Indore in the other car, the official said.

Five people travelling with the religious leader received injuries and they were admitted to hospitals in Shajapur and Sarangpur towns, he said. After the autopsy, the mortal remains of Anant Giri Maharaj were handed over to Dev Giri Maharaj of the Juna Akhada, Ujjain, who took them to Aurangabad for the last rites, Mukati said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) against the other car's driver, who was among the four killed from that vehicle, the official said, adding that further probe was on..

