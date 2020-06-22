UP chief secretary orders implementation of precautions against COVID-19 in shelter homes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday issued strict orders for implementation of all precautions necessary to check the spread of COVID-19 in women's shelter homes, orphanages and juvenile homes in the state. The move comes a day after 57 girls at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur were found to have contracted the infection.

Infrared thermometers should be made available for checking all people, including staff members, in women shelter homes, nari niketans, orphanages and juvenile homes, and no one with cold, cough or fever should be allowed entry, the chief secretary said in an official statement, adding that sanitisers should also be provided. Letters for strict compliance of these directives have been issued to the additional chief secretary and the principal secretaries of the Social Welfare and the Women and Child Development departments, he said.

The caretakers of these homes should reside in the facilities and ensure that all necessary precautions are being taken, the order said. In order to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, inmates should be provided soap and detergent powder, the official said.

Stressing that checking the spread of COVID-19 infection was the top priority of the government, Tiwari said those residing in these facilities should be provided masks and handkerchiefs to cover their faces. Social distancing norms should be followed, he added. The number of visitors of the inmates should be kept at the minimum and they should be properly screened if meeting was absolutely necessary, the chief secretary said.