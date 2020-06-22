Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP chief secretary orders implementation of precautions against COVID-19 in shelter homes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday issued strict orders for implementation of all precautions necessary to check the spread of COVID-19 in women's shelter homes, orphanages and juvenile homes in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:34 IST
UP chief secretary orders implementation of precautions against COVID-19 in shelter homes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday issued strict orders for implementation of all precautions necessary to check the spread of COVID-19 in women's shelter homes, orphanages and juvenile homes in the state. The move comes a day after 57 girls at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur were found to have contracted the infection.

Infrared thermometers should be made available for checking all people, including staff members, in women shelter homes, nari niketans, orphanages and juvenile homes, and no one with cold, cough or fever should be allowed entry, the chief secretary said in an official statement, adding that sanitisers should also be provided. Letters for strict compliance of these directives have been issued to the additional chief secretary and the principal secretaries of the Social Welfare and the Women and Child Development departments, he said.

The caretakers of these homes should reside in the facilities and ensure that all necessary precautions are being taken, the order said. In order to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, inmates should be provided soap and detergent powder, the official said.

Stressing that checking the spread of COVID-19 infection was the top priority of the government, Tiwari said those residing in these facilities should be provided masks and handkerchiefs to cover their faces. Social distancing norms should be followed, he added. The number of visitors of the inmates should be kept at the minimum and they should be properly screened if meeting was absolutely necessary, the chief secretary said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany works to tame meatpacking outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman said everything needs to be done to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where over 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Steffen Seibert said 20 worker...

Police, job-seeking protesters clash in Tunisian city of Tataouine

Demonstrators threw stones at police and blocked roads in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine on Monday, drawing salvoes of tear gas to disperse them, in an escalation of protests over high unemployment, witnesses said.Protesters are ca...

China's Li says EU is a partner, despite tensions

China and the European Union are more partners than competitors, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, as the two sides held their first formal talks since ties soured over accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the n...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 650pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths--------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020