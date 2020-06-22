Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said here. The maximum temperature in Chandigarh was three notches below the normal, it added.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, down three notches against the normal. Hisar recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal. Karnal recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius, three below normal. Amritsar in Punjab registered a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal.

Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded below-normal maximum temperatures at 34.9 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius respectively. According to the Met Department forecast for Punjab, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places on Tuesday, at most places on Wednesday and at many places on Thursday.

The forecast for Haryana said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places on Tuesday and at most places on Wednesday and Thursday..