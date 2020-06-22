Left Menu
Priest found dead in well in premises of his church in Kerala

While police said they suspected it to be a case of suicide, the Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church said the priest had hypertension and was under severe stress after some people were injured in a fire in the church compound a few days ago. The body of Fr George Ettuparayil, who was reported missing since Sunday night, was fished out from the well by fire service personnel and divers.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:19 IST
A missing 51-year-old Catholic priest was found dead in a well in the premises of his church in Kottayam district on Monday as the Archdiocese he belonged to described it as an 'unnatural death'. While police said they suspected it to be a case of suicide, the Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church said the priest had hypertension and was under severe stress after some people were injured in a fire in the church compound a few days ago.

The body of Fr George Ettuparayil, who was reported missing since Sunday night, was fished out from the well by fire service personnel and divers. Police said the the parishioners had conducted a search before lodging a missing person complaint.

They said that the priest, belonging to the Changanassery archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, had assumed charge as Vicar in February this year and had been staying in a nearby presbytery. A senior police officer said initial investigations suggested that it was a case of suicide. However, the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem, he told PTI.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, he said. In a statement, the Changanassery archdiocese said it would extend all cooperation to the police in their probe.

Expressing deep condolence over the "unnatural death" of Fr George Ettuparayil,the Archdiocese said he was hypertensive and had been under severe stress after some people were injured in a fire at the church compound a few days ago. Police have recovered CCTV visuals,which shows the priest walking around the church premises till 10.50 am on Sunday.

However, there were no visuals beyond that time as the camera was switched off. His mobile phone was also switched off and it was found on the table in his room, police said.

