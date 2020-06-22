Left Menu
Two persons, including a five- year-old girl, were killed and two other children critically injured after a boulder fell on a moving car in Sikkim on Monday, police said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:21 IST
2 killed, 2 critically injured as boulder falls on moving car in Sikkim

Two persons, including a five- year-old girl, were killed and two other children critically injured after a boulder fell on a moving car in Sikkim on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the boulder slid down a hill and fell on the Rangpo-bound vehicle, a police officer said.

The car's driver, Kumar Gurung, and one of the passengers, Srijata Tamang (5), died on the spot while two other occupants of the vehicle, Bisani Rai (7) and Sneha Darjee (10), sustained severe injuries in the accident, he said. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Singtam while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

