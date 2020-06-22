Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID cases at shelter home: NHRC sends notices to UP govt, DGP

The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over reports that 57 minor girls tested positive for COVID-19 at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur, officials said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:37 IST
COVID cases at shelter home: NHRC sends notices to UP govt, DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over reports that 57 minor girls tested positive for COVID-19 at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur, officials said on Monday. Five of them were pregnant and one HIV positive. The Kanpur district administration on Sunday had clarified that the girls were pregnant at the time they came to the shelter home

The girls were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 for some time but there was "delay" in taking them to the hospital for tests, the National Human Rights Commission said quoting reports. "The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that 57 minor girls tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a state-run children's shelter home in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh," the NHRC said in a statement

The commission has observed that the "contents of the media report, if true, are enough to prima facie believe that the public servants have failed to provide safeguard to the victim girls and apparently were negligent in protecting their right to life, liberty, and dignity in the custody of the state". Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the UP chief secretary, seeking a detailed report, including their health status, medical treatment, and counseling, it said. A notice has also been issued to the UP director general of police for a report regarding the registration of an FIR in this matter and the status of investigation. The response is expected within from weeks from both the authorities, the statement said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

The English town of Reading held a minutes silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest terrorism-linked attack.Three people were also hospitalised after a man wielding a five-...

India will play constructive role as UNSC member: Syria

Syria has expressed confidence that India will play a constructive role as a member of the UN Security Council and help maintain international peace and security while keeping away from politicisation and interventional agendas. Syrian Amba...

BSF apprehends Bangaldeshi boy travelling in empty goods train returning from across border

A 12-year-old Bangladeshi boy was apprehended by a BSF patrol from an empty goods train along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, officials said on Monday. They said that this seems to be a case human trafficking.The incident was re...

Maha: Man jumps into wife's funeral pyre, then into well, dies

A man distressed at the death of his pregnant teen wife committed suicide on Monday by jumping into a well moments after he was pulled out of her burning pyre by those attending the funeral, police in Chandrapur in Maharashtra said. The inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020