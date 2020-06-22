Left Menu
Complete shutdown in Puri till Wednesday for smooth conduct of Jagannath Rath Yatra: DGP

Odisha DGP Abhay on Monday said that complete shutdown in Puri district has been announced from 9 pm today till 2 pm Wednesday for smooth conduct of annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:06 IST
Odisha DGP Abhay speaking to media in Puri on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha DGP Abhay on Monday said that complete shutdown in Puri district has been announced from 9 pm today till 2 pm Wednesday for smooth conduct of annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. "Complete shutdown in Puri district from 9 pm today till 2 pm Wednesday has been imposed. District administration has been asked to release an official order regarding the same. People have been requested to not to come to Puri," said Odisha DGP Abhay while speaking to media here.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha Government in an order said that no passenger train and private or public buses other than those carrying personnel on Government duty/police and vehicles on emergency servicesshall be allowed entry into the jurisdiction of Puri district during the period from9 PM of June 22 to 2 PM of June 24. Odisha government has said that Puri district administration is making all arrangements for the live telecast of Rath Yatra to enable the devotees to watch it live from their home.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday thanked Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra and said that the State Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Yatra. The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

SC had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. (ANI)

