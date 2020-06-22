Court restrains ex-consultant to post defamatory contents against Modicare on social media

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday restrained an ex-Modicare consultant to post defamatory video against Modicare Ltd in any platform including social media sites till June 25. In a hearing conducted through video-conference, Additional District Judge Ajay Garg today injuncted J.K. Jaipur News and its proprietor J.K. Vaishnava from posting defamatory videos against Modicare Ltd.

The court also issued notice to J.K. Jaipur News and its proprietor, Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter on the petition. Advocate Vijay Agarwal and lawyer Naman Joshi representing Modicare told the court about the defamatory videos and the law on online defamation in India and said that it is required to deal with such defamatory content at the outset and to protect the reputation of Modicare which cannot be put to naught for the agenda of any person.

An ex-Modicare consultant, Vaishnava had been consistently uploading defamatory videos against Modicare as well as its managing-director Samir Modi on Youtube and promoting the same on Facebook and Twitter, the petitioner company said. The court passed an order to injunct Vaishnava and his JK Jaipur News from uploading any defamatory video against Modicare till the next date of hearing on June 25.

Modicare told the court it has built an impeccable reputation and earned name, fame, and reputation, in public at large through sheer hard work, which is evident from its work towards society over the last 25 years. The Plaintiff has an unblemished record and holds great goodwill, credibility, and reputation in the eyes of the public. It must be noted that reputation and goodwill are vital to the Plaintiff since it is a company with over lakhs of Modicare Consultants, large number of vendors, and upstream and downstream suppliers, buyers, service providers, the company said.(ANI)