Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of octogenarian found in Laxmi Nagar residence; murder suspected

An 80-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his flat in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Monday and police said they suspect he was killed as his residence was unlocked and valuables stolen. There was no visible injury mark on the body. Police said the man was likely smothered to death by people who entered into his flat and robbed cash and gold jewellery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:40 IST
Body of octogenarian found in Laxmi Nagar residence; murder suspected

An 80-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his flat in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Monday and police said they suspect he was killed as his residence was unlocked and valuables stolen. K P Aggarwal lived alone and ran an electronics service-cum-repair shop on the ground floor of the building. His son, who lives in Dubai, called him on the phone on Sunday night and Monday morning but did not get an answer.

The son then asked the manager at his father's store to check on him. But a neighbour found Aggarwal on the floor before the manager and alerted the police. There was no visible injury mark on the body.

Police said the man was likely smothered to death by people who entered into his flat and robbed cash and gold jewellery. The main door of the flat was open. "The almirah of his room was open and some articles were missing," said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

The shutter of his store was also found half-open. A case of murder has been registered but the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination. A crime department team has visited the residence and more information is being gathered about the people who used to visit Aggarwal, police said.

One of his daughters lives in Indirapuram and the other in Bengaluru, they said. Police said they haven't found any CCTV camera inside the building but are looking for cameras in the adjoining areas.

This is the second such incident reported in the city. On Saturday night, an 88-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a security guard and his associates during a robbery bid, while her 94-year-old husband, a retired MEA official was attacked by them in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj seeks lifting of HC stay on Jagannath yatra in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat government on Monday approached the high court for modification of its earlier order staying the procession of Lord Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad, which was supposed to be taken out on June 23. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he...

Bengals impressed by No. 1 pick Burrow

There is no buyers remorse emanating from the Cincinnati Bengals during the current honeymoon period with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. The quarterback has been as advertised during the atypical virtual offseason, Bengals second-year head ...

Patagonia joins The North Face in Facebook ad boycott

Outdoor apparel brand Patagonia Inc will pause its ads on Facebook Inc and Facebooks photo-sharing app, Instagram, making it the latest company to join a boycott campaign organized by U.S. civil rights groups. We will pull all ads on Facebo...

Raptors preparing to resume season in Florida

The defending champion Toronto Raptors began preparations to resume the 2019-20 season on Monday. Select players and staff members are headed to Fort Myers, Fla., where they will remain until the NBA campus in Orlando opens in early July.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020