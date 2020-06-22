Culture minister thanks people for 10 million Surya Namaskars on Yoga Day

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel thanked people on Monday for supporting his "10 million Surya Namaskar pledge" on the International Day of Yoga and urged them to continue performing the traditional exercise to remain healthy. The hashtag '10millionSuryaNamaskar' trended the entire day on Sunday as the Yoga Day went digital for the first time since June 21, 2015, when it began to be celebrated annually across the world, coinciding with the Summer Solstice each year. This year's theme was 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

"The people of this country achieved the goal of 10 million Surya Namaskars. I am grateful that you all responded to my call. Both the goal and achievements are yours. "In terms of health, Yoga is the greatest gift. Please don't think of this as a one-day activity, but practice it routinely so that you can make the next generation healthy," Patel said in a video message. Patel, who performed Surya Namaskar at Purana Quila, urged all to share their Surya Namaskar videos with 10MillionSuryaNamaskar & NamasteYoga hashtags on social media so that it can become a movement.