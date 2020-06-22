Soren seeks Jaishankar's help in bringing body of state resident from Dubai
Soren approached the External Affairs Minister after he was informed by the family of the deceased that he died in an accident recently in Dubai during the lockdown, a press release from the Chief Ministers Office said. The family members informed the chief minister that they were waiting for the body of, Mohammad Zahid Akhtar, to perform the last rites.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:59 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate bringing the body of a Bokaro resident, who died in an accident in Dubai. Soren approached the External Affairs Minister after he was informed by the family of the deceased that he died in an accident recently in Dubai during the lockdown, a press release from the Chief Ministers Office said.
The family members informed the chief minister that they were waiting for the body of, Mohammad Zahid Akhtar, to perform the last rites. He was working as a labourer in Dubai, the family members said.
Soren also asked Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and lend the family members all necessary support, the release added..
