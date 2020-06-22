Man kills self by consuming poisonous substance in UP's Lalitpur
Vishwanath Patel consumed a poisonous substance after which his family members rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said Narahat SHO Anand Kumar Pandey. Patel was working as a driver in Indore and had returned to his house around three months ago, police said.
