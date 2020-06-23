Assam: Pollution Control Board withdraws closure notice to OIL

The Pollution Control Board, Assam, on Monday, has withdrawn the closure notice which directed Oil India Limited (OIL) to "close down" all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. It has been withdrawn in pursuance of affidavit submitted by Oil India Ltd under few conditions.

"OIL shall have to submit a detailed time bound Environmental Management Plan within 15 days from the date of issue of this letter for environmental mitigation and extinguishing of fire at the Baghjan Oil Field and act accordingly," it stated. "They have to apply for Consent to Operate (CTO) under Section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 separately for each and every drilling, production and other installations along with environmental management plan and requisite documents within one month," it added.

Moreover, OIL will have to apply for authorization under E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 and take necessary action for proper disposal of E-waste. OIL had earlier stated that it is "intending to file writ petition" before the Gauhati High Court challenging PCBA's order.

This came days after OIL experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 in Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families besides leaving an adverse impact on the bio-diversity of the region. The well caught fire on June 9. (ANI)