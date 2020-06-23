Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: Ahobilam temple closed after priest tests positive for COVID-19

A priest from Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was tested positive for COVID-19, following which the temple was closed for the devotees on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-06-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 04:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Ahobilam temple closed after priest tests positive for COVID-19
CS Rangarajan, head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple. Image Credit: ANI

A priest from Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was tested positive for COVID-19, following which the temple was closed for the devotees on Monday. NCK Vaikunthan, manager, SLNSD, Ahobilam said, "One of the priests from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam has been tested positive to COVID-19. According to the orders given by Petadhipathi of the Ahobilam Math, the temple remains closed for the devotees and the regular prayers inside the temple will be held. We will not open the temple until we get orders from him".

Meanwhile, CS Rangarajan, head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple said, "One of the priests in Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is a human serving God. We all are thankful to our Petadhipathi of Ahobilam Math for taking immediate decision to suspend visiting (darshan) for devotees and allowing only important rituals in the temple." Rangarajan added,"Today, we can see the journalists, doctors, medical staff, MLAs, MPs being tested positive to this deadly virus. The only solution is to protect ourselves by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance." (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses India of unfair practices on charter flights

The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to appl...

Blazers' Ariza reportedly will miss restart to visit son

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza reportedly will opt out of the NBAs restart in Orlando, Fla., next month in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window with his 12-year-old son. According to ESPN, Ariza and...

UK citizens' assembly backs climate-friendly coronavirus recovery

By Megan Rowling June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains post-coronavirus economic recovery plan should be used to help cut its climate-heating emissions to net zero, a citizens assembly set up to give insights on how to achieve that ...

Britain's finance sector too slow to hire women to top jobs

Britains finance ministry wants more ambitious diversity targets at financial firms as the pace of hiring women to top jobs is too slow, a review said on Tuesday. A Women in Finance charter was launched in 2016 by the finance ministry in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020