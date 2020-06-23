Tiger captured after killing 5 people, dies at Nagpur rescue centre

A tiger, captured on June 10 after it had killed five people on separate occasions in Tadoba Andhari Reserve and shifted to Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre here has died, forest department officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the tiger officially called KT-1 was shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre on June 11, 2020. After it was moved into the enclosure, the tiger was quarantined. However, it showed poor appetite since its arrival and had failed to acclimatize to captive life.

"The tiger was noticed in distress by the forest guards in the morning on June 22 and was declared dead at 7 am," Divisional Manager, Gorewada Project, Nagpur said. Prima facie, the post mortem revealed that the tiger died due Septicaemia (a severe bloodstream infection leading to inflammation) also known as blood poisoning.

The team, including experts and veterinarians, from the Nagpur Veterinary College (NVC), National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), and Gorewada rescue centre, concluded based on preliminary analysis. However, final post mortem examination after laboratory confirmation is awaited.

The remains of the tiger were cremated. (ANI)