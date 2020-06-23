Left Menu
Karnataka Minister's wife, daughter test COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:56 IST
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19. "Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment," the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

However, the test reports of the minister and his two sons are negative. "My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers, he further said in the tweet.

The state has reported 9,399 COVID-19 cases including 3,527 active cases 5,730 recovered and 142 deaths so far, according to the union health ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

